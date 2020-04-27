See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Weston, FL
Dr. Jose Baez-Escudero, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (16)
Dr. Jose Baez-Escudero, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Weston, FL. They completed their fellowship with The Methodist Hospital, Methodist Debakey Heart and Vascular Center

Dr. Baez-Escudero works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Apr 27, 2020
    Did my first ever televisit with Dr. Baez (due to Covid19 pandemic) and was very impressed with his pleasant, caring manner and obvious skill and knowledge. He spent much more time with me than I thought he would, and reviewed my symptoms and history thoroughly. We have scheduled a procedure for a month from now and I am very confident that I am in good hands. I love CCF and all the doctors there I have dealt with.
    Michael R Burr — Apr 27, 2020
    About Dr. Jose Baez-Escudero, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497742225
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Methodist Hospital, Methodist Debakey Heart and Vascular Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Universidad San Francisco de Quito
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Board Certifications
