Dr. Baez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jose Baez, MD
Dr. Jose Baez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Health Quest Medical Practice PC21 Reade Pl Ste 3100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 790-9300
Health Quest Medical Practice - Obgyn - Fishkill200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 230, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-9864
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Baez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baez speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Baez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.