Dr. Jose Baez, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Baez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Baez works at Jose M. Baez, MD, LLC in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jose M Baez, MD LLC
    11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 1180, Naples, FL 34110
(239) 777-0663
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NCH North Naples Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 08, 2019
    Dr. Baez is a very considerate, knowledgeable doctor. I am so happy I have him for my doctor. I have great faith in him as a doctor and person.
    About Dr. Jose Baez, MD

    Internal Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1235218397
    Education & Certifications

    American College of Physicians
    Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    Hahneman University
    Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    SUNY Albany
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Baez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Baez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

