Overview

Dr. Jose Arias, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Arias works at Neurosurgical Consultants in Evansville, IN with other offices in Newburgh, IN and Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.