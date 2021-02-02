Dr. Jose Arciniega, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arciniega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Arciniega, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Arciniega, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire17051 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Ste 101, Fontana, CA 92336 Directions (909) 864-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My first impression was he was very patient appears he reviewed my history from previous Dr. Was very candid and straight to the point, addressed all of my questions and concerns and made recommendations and referrals based on my needs also took the time to explain the different medical terminology based on my condition I didn't understand.
About Dr. Jose Arciniega, DO
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265642052
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arciniega has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arciniega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arciniega speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Arciniega. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arciniega.
