Dr. Jose Aquino, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Aquino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas|University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and University Medical Center.
Dr. Aquino works at
Locations
-
1
Nevada Heart & Vascular Center2779 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 240, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (888) 614-3974
-
2
Nevada Heart and Vascular Center401 N Buffalo Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (888) 614-4029
-
3
Nevada Heart and Vascular Center38 S Water St Ste 310, Henderson, NV 89015 Directions (702) 820-2572
-
4
Nevada Heart and Vascular Center - Windmill500 E Windmill Ln Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (888) 614-4271
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jose Aquino is a phenomenal cardiologist. Great rapport relationship with his patient. Seldom you find this relationship with your provider now. Furthermore with an addition of an exceptional staff, I think her name is Marilou made his team outstanding. Keep it up we need more providers and staff like Marilou to make a big difference in the place we live now
About Dr. Jose Aquino, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1942299284
Education & Certifications
- Shadyside Hospital
- University of Santo Tomas|University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aquino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aquino has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aquino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Aquino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aquino.
