Overview

Dr. Jose Andrade, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Andrade works at Allergy Asthma (arthritis) Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics, Pollen Allergy and Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.