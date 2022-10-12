Dr. Jose Amundaray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amundaray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Amundaray, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Amundaray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, AdventHealth Kissimmee, Adventhealth Orlando and Dr. P. Phillips Hospital.
Locations
Celebration Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Institute410 Celebration Pl Ste 106, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (321) 939-0222
Kissimmee Office2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 100, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (321) 939-0222
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- AdventHealth Kissimmee
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When I first saw Dr. Amundaray I could barely walk. My knees had basically stopped me from enjoying or participating in life. I ended up having 2 knee replacements. Dr. Amundaray and staff were so supportive. Listened to all my concerns. After surgery they had walking with a walker. Three days later I was using a cane. Within 2 weeks I was walking on my own. I was so pleased with the first knee, I couldn't wait to get my 2nd knee done. It's been a year now and I thoroughly enjoy life!! Walking, stairs, traveling, etc. I don't think twice about getting up and moving. I highly recommend Dr. Amundaray and his staff to anyone who is dealing with knee issues.
About Dr. Jose Amundaray, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972596948
Education & Certifications
- Florida Knee & Orthopedic Centers
- Montefiore M C H&l Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
