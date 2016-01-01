Overview

Dr. Jose Alvarez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Alvarez works at Phoenix Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.