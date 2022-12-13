Dr. Jose Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Alvarez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Locations
CHI South Miami Health Center6350 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 253-5100Thursday10:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Keralty Hospital Miami
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alvarez is very professional and helpful. He doesn’t have to check who you are in the computer because he knows every patient and treated them with kind. As Dr and as a human being 10/10 100% recommended
About Dr. Jose Alvarez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1497014765
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.