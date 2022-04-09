Dr. Jose Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Alvarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Alvarez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad De Costa Rica, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Locations
Bennett Medical Plaza201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 105, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 476-8420Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 201 NW 84th Ave # 105, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 476-8490
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Peach State Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a patient of Dr. Alvarez for 20 years and he saved my life more than once. Have COPD, asthma, recurring pneumonia and general pulmonary problems since childhood. He explained my condition very well and always prescribes the right meds to help me feel better. I have had to struggle with weak/scarred lungs all my life and am now 66 but know that Dr. Alvarez keeps me going strong, and without him I would not have made it this far. Very thankful for his care and experience over the years, I am lucky to be alive and he is the best
About Dr. Jose Alvarez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346203304
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Med School
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Universidad De Costa Rica, Facultad De Medicina
- UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
