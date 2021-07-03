Dr. Jose Almeida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almeida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Almeida, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Almeida, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Almeida works at
Locations
Miami Vein Center1501 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33129 Directions (305) 854-1555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- Health New England (HNE)
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- SummaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great customer service. Explained in detail what is being done. Take the time to listen and respond to questions and concerns.
About Dr. Jose Almeida, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710975909
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics|University of Missouri, Columbia
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital|University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida, College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
