Dr. Jose Almeida, MD

Vascular Surgery
5 (54)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Almeida, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine|University Of South Florida, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Almeida works at Miami Vein Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Vein Center
    1501 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 854-1555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolization Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
In-Office Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Inferior Vena Cava Filter Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Vena Cava Filter Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • Health New England (HNE)
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • SummaCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 03, 2021
    Great customer service. Explained in detail what is being done. Take the time to listen and respond to questions and concerns.
    — Jul 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jose Almeida, MD
    About Dr. Jose Almeida, MD

    Specialties
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Almeida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almeida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Almeida has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Almeida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Almeida has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almeida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Almeida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almeida.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almeida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almeida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.