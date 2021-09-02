Overview

Dr. Jose Alemar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Alemar works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Clearwater in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.