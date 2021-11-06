Overview

Dr. Jose Aldrich, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Salamanca, Facultad De Medicina.



Dr. Aldrich works at JOSE J ALDRICH MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.