Dr. Jose Alberty Oller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Alberty Oller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Astoria, NY.
Dr. Alberty Oller works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors Astoria2520 30th Ave Fl 5, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (212) 241-1380
Dubin Breast Center1176 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-1380
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing, caring doctor and person. I was able to trust him immediately and after two years of working with him, that trust only grew. Most importantly an excellent surgeon. My surgery went as expected with very little pain. Everyone in the office is a delight, friendly and prompt. Additionally, he has a great network. I received care from some of his referrals, also outstanding.
About Dr. Jose Alberty Oller, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1205021672
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
