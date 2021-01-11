See All General Surgeons in Astoria, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Jose Alberty Oller, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Alberty Oller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Astoria, NY. 

Dr. Alberty Oller works at Mount Sinai Doctors Astoria in Astoria, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Doctors Astoria
    2520 30th Ave Fl 5, Astoria, NY 11102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-1380
  2. 2
    Dubin Breast Center
    1176 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-1380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2021
    Amazing, caring doctor and person.  I was able to trust him immediately and after two years of working with him, that trust only grew. Most importantly an excellent surgeon. My surgery went as expected with very little pain. Everyone in the office is a delight, friendly and prompt. Additionally, he has a great network. I received care from some of his referrals, also outstanding.
    Kristin — Jan 11, 2021
    About Dr. Jose Alberty Oller, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205021672
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Alberty Oller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alberty Oller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alberty Oller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alberty Oller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alberty Oller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alberty Oller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alberty Oller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alberty Oller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

