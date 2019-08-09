Dr. Jose Abadin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abadin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Abadin, DDS
Dr. Jose Abadin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Coral Gables, FL.
Abadin, Jose R504 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 424-8617
- Aetna
- Guardian
Dr. Abadin did an amazing job with my son, very caring and patient. I highly recommend and will be going back for all my dental needs.
- Dentistry
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Dr. Abadin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abadin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abadin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abadin speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Abadin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abadin.
