Dr. Jose Abadin, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jose Abadin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Coral Gables, FL. 

Dr. Abadin works at Abadin, Jose R in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abadin, Jose R
    504 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 424-8617

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Invisalign®
Oral Sedation
Porcelain Veneers
Invisalign®
Oral Sedation
Porcelain Veneers

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Guardian

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 09, 2019
    Dr. Abadin did an amazing job with my son, very caring and patient. I highly recommend and will be going back for all my dental needs.
    MTA and Seba — Aug 09, 2019
    About Dr. Jose Abadin, DDS

    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831219567
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Abadin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abadin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abadin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abadin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abadin works at Abadin, Jose R in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Abadin’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Abadin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abadin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abadin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abadin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

