Dr. Jorge Zapata, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Jorge Zapata, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Zapata works at Peninsula Community Health Services in Port Orchard, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Peninsula Comm Hlth. Svcs. Pt. Orchard Clinic
    320 S Kitsap Blvd, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC

Ratings & Reviews

May 28, 2022
I have never had anything but caring, professional and empathetic service from Dr. Zapata. I have an unfortunate bartholin cyst issue that is reoccurring, no matter what I do (and I have followed all his and advice and other doctor's advice). He treated me several times when the cysts became infected. This is excruciating when this happens, and he never made me wait or go to the ER. He told his nurse to schedule me right away and he'd make room to help me take care of it. He told me, "This is too painful. Do not let them make you wait. Tell them I want to see you right away, okay?" When the problem didn't go away, he helped me make the hard choice of removal and was the doctor who removed the gland. While infections can still happen when a gland is removed (in the open cavity), this is not his fault; it happens with much less frequency, no . His forthright, reassuring demeanor and his empathy for my pain makes me happy it was him who helped me when I had this traumatic issue.
Hannah — May 28, 2022
About Dr. Jorge Zapata, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1831180793
Education & Certifications

  • Saint Louis University Hospital
  • Lutheran MC
  • NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jorge Zapata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zapata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zapata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zapata works at Peninsula Community Health Services in Port Orchard, WA. View the full address on Dr. Zapata’s profile.

Dr. Zapata has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zapata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

35 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapata.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zapata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zapata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

