Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. 

Dr. Zamora-Quezada works at Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center
    2601 Cornerstone Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 992-7607

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • 1326042003
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
