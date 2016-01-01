See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brooklyn, NY
Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (3)
Dr. Jorge Venegas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Lutheran Medical Center, Broo

Dr. Venegas works at WYCKOFF HEIGHTS MEDICAL CENTER in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Middle Village, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
    374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 963-6485
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Shakir Mukhi MD
    7554 Metropolitan Ave, Middle Village, NY 11379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 894-4200
  3. 3
    New Life Ob/Gyn
    634 59th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 567-0730
  4. 4
    Women's Health Center Ext Clinic
    110 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 486-4155
  5. 5
    Wyckoff Professional Medical Services PC
    1419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 963-7676
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jorge Venegas, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033131586
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lutheran Medical Center, Broo
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Venegas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Venegas has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venegas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Venegas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venegas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venegas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venegas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

