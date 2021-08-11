Dr. Jorge Valdes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Valdes, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jorge Valdes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They completed their residency with Westchester General Hospital
Dr. Valdes works at
Locations
Pines Advanced Medical Group P.A.17901 NW 5th St Ste 106, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 704-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
El dr Valdes trato una infeccion en el dedo del pie de mi hija, como consecuencia de una uña encarnada, su atencion fue de excelencia, se tomo todo su tiempo para explicarnos el por que de lo sucedido, es un profesional altamente recomendable, muy pero muy idoneo!!!..tiene un equipo de trabajo, secretaria, asistentes super profesionales, muy bien predispuestos,
About Dr. Jorge Valdes, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1386698637
Education & Certifications
- Westchester General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valdes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Valdes has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valdes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valdes speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdes.
