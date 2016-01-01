Dr. Jorge Swett Tapia, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swett Tapia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Swett Tapia, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jorge Swett Tapia, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Coralville, IA.
Dr. Swett Tapia works at
Locations
-
1
Redhawk Dental Care3280 Redhawk St, Coralville, IA 52241 Directions (319) 481-5508
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swett Tapia?
About Dr. Jorge Swett Tapia, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1891228342
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swett Tapia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swett Tapia accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Swett Tapia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Swett Tapia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swett Tapia works at
Dr. Swett Tapia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swett Tapia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swett Tapia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swett Tapia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.