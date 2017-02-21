See All General Surgeons in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Jorge Szauer, MD

General Surgery
2.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jorge Szauer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Szauer works at Jorge Szauer MD PA in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jorge Szauer MD PA
    9750 NW 33rd St Ste 201, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 840-8950
    South Florida Surgical Specialists
    9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 116, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 840-8950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 21, 2017
    Dr. Szauer is one of the compassionate and caring Surgeons. He, has been my Doctor for 3years plus. He saved my life with my neck and when I need surgery this January. He, is absolutely amazing. He cares for his patients and the only Dr. I know that gives you his phone. He's their when you need him. His beside manner and his kindness shows through. I wish the world had more doctors like him. He's easy to talk to and he listens. He's truly a God send. I have nothing but love and respect.
    M in Ft Lauderdale, FL — Feb 21, 2017
    About Dr. Jorge Szauer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972809879
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central de Venezuela
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
