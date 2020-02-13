Overview

Dr. Jorge Sosa, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Sosa works at Laparoscopic Institute in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.