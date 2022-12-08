Dr. Jorge Serrat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Serrat, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Jorge L. Serrat650 NW 180th Ter Ste 101, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 392-1880Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
What a TERRIBLE staff! Rude and disrespectful and definitely not helpful. When I made my daughter's appointment, I specifically asked about blood work, and they asked me to wait until I saw the doctor for the first time, the day of the appointment; of course, they were so mad at me because I didn’t bring any blood results with me ( really !!!! ). Then an insurance situation about the copay made them even madder, and instead of trying to help, they disregarded all my concerns and looked at me with disrespect. Seriously worst patient experience ever…. It doesn’t matter if the doctor is good, with that staff I’m never coming back, I prefer to find another doctor!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497810949
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- Ny Hlth/Hosp Corp Lincoln Hospital
- Universidad Central del Este School of Medicine
Dr. Serrat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serrat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serrat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serrat speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrat.
