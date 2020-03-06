Overview

Dr. Jorge Serna, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Med School At Houston and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Serna works at El Paso Kidney Specialists PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.