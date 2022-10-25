Overview

Dr. Jorge Serje, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Med U of Antioquia, Medellin and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Serje works at New York Total Medical Care PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.