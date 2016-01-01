Dr. Jorge Saucedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saucedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Saucedo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico,Ciudad Universitaria, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital, Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Heart and Vascular Center - Center for Advanced Care - Froedtert Hospital8901 W Doyne Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 928-1740
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospital
- Instituto Nacional De Nutricion
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico,Ciudad Universitaria, Facultad De Medicina
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Saucedo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saucedo accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saucedo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saucedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saucedo speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Saucedo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saucedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saucedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saucedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.