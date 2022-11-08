Dr. Saravia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Saravia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Saravia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uvalde Memorial Hospital and Val Verde Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Saravia works at
Locations
-
1
Jorge A. Saravia M.d. P.A.2829 Babcock Rd Ste 436, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-3657
Hospital Affiliations
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
- Val Verde Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Although wait time has been reported as a little long, it was OK because he was so thorough in the evaluation and follow-up questions. I felt like my care was being detailed and planned for me. He was very patient and kind with congenial bedside manner definitely would recommend if you’re looking for a neurologist that doesn’t take time on your care then he’s not your guy because he’s thorough.
About Dr. Jorge Saravia, MD
- Neurology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629175625
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saravia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saravia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Saravia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saravia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saravia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saravia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.