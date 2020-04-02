Dr. Jorge Sanchez-Masiques, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez-Masiques is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Sanchez-Masiques, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Sanchez-Masiques, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They completed their fellowship with R Williams Genl-Meml Hosp
Locations
1
Gables Medical Center Inc.3181 Coral Way Fl 2, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Directions (305) 567-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He saved me more than once. Great doctor!
About Dr. Jorge Sanchez-Masiques, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
- 1376541961
Education & Certifications
- R Williams Genl-Meml Hosp
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez-Masiques has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez-Masiques accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez-Masiques has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez-Masiques has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez-Masiques on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanchez-Masiques speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez-Masiques. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez-Masiques.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez-Masiques, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez-Masiques appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.