Dr. Jorge Sallent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sallent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Sallent, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Sallent, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Lake Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Sallent works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Respiratory Center500 Us Highway 1, Lake Park, FL 33403 Directions (561) 863-0105
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sallent?
Dr. Sallent is terrific with children. He has a wonderful, caring bedside manner and always has the best interest of my daughter at heart. His staff is also caring and it is clear they love working for Dr. Sallent and they care about his patients.
About Dr. Jorge Sallent, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538154398
Education & Certifications
- University Fla
- Orlando Rmc
- Seguro Social Dominicano
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sallent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sallent accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sallent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sallent works at
Dr. Sallent speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sallent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sallent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sallent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sallent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.