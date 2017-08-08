Dr. Jorge Salcedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salcedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Salcedo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Salcedo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.
Dr. Salcedo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Salcedo Family Care715 Discovery Blvd Ste 111, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 782-8010
-
2
Cy-Fair Medical Partners8190 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 1500, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 500-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Direct Primary Care (DPC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salcedo?
Dr. Salcedo takes the time to listen to his patients. He is very considerate as well. He gets the job done and is a doctor that makes his patients feel at ease when talking to him. He doesn't "talk over your head." I would recommend him to family and friends in a minute.
About Dr. Jorge Salcedo, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1508804618
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Univ
- Thomason Hosp-TX Tech U HSC
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salcedo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salcedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salcedo works at
Dr. Salcedo speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Salcedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salcedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salcedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salcedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.