Overview

Dr. Jorge Rivero Becerra, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Rivero Becerra works at Vital Pain Center, LLC in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.