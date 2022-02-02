Dr. Jorge Rivero Becerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivero Becerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Rivero Becerra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Rivero Becerra, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Rivero Becerra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vital Pain Center, LLC363 Vanadium Rd Ste 106, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 279-1231
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivero Becerra?
What hospitals do Dr.Jorge Becerra work at,out of , throughout Pgh.,McKees Rocks, or Pgh. Surrounding Area?
About Dr. Jorge Rivero Becerra, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1396780409
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Columbia Univ Ny Presby Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivero Becerra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivero Becerra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivero Becerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivero Becerra works at
Dr. Rivero Becerra has seen patients for Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivero Becerra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivero Becerra speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivero Becerra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivero Becerra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivero Becerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivero Becerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.