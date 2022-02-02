See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Jorge Rivero Becerra, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (70)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jorge Rivero Becerra, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.

Dr. Rivero Becerra works at Vital Pain Center, LLC in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vital Pain Center, LLC
    363 Vanadium Rd Ste 106, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 279-1231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Clair Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Feb 02, 2022
    What hospitals do Dr.Jorge Becerra work at,out of , throughout Pgh.,McKees Rocks, or Pgh. Surrounding Area?
    Charlene Thornton — Feb 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jorge Rivero Becerra, MD
    About Dr. Jorge Rivero Becerra, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1396780409
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • Columbia Univ Ny Presby Med Ctr
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Rivero Becerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivero Becerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivero Becerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivero Becerra works at Vital Pain Center, LLC in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rivero Becerra’s profile.

    Dr. Rivero Becerra has seen patients for Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivero Becerra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivero Becerra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivero Becerra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivero Becerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivero Becerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

