Dr. Rivera-Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jorge Rivera-Jimenez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Rivera-Jimenez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS.
Locations
Beaches Pediatrics PA13820 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 260-2565
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jorge Rivera-Jimenez, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1902978059
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera-Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera-Jimenez.
