Dr. Jorge Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Rivera, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Rivera, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
-
1
East Providence Office450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 504, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 431-1119
-
2
Advanced Eye Centers, Inc.500 Faunce Corner Rd Ste 110, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 717-0270
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivera?
They were very friendly, professional and knowledgeable and help me feel right at ease
About Dr. Jorge Rivera, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1053317263
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- Hospital Of St Raphael Ct
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- University of Puerto Rico
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Blepharitis, Herpetic Keratitis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Persian, Portuguese and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.