Dr. Jorge Rivera, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Rivera works at Eye Consultants Rhode Island in East Providence, RI with other offices in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Herpetic Keratitis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.