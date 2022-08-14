Dr. Jorge Reguero Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reguero Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Reguero Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Reguero Hernandez, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Higher Institute Of Medical Sciences Carlos J. Finlay, Cuba and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. Reguero Hernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Covenant Surgery5415 Cardinal Square Blvd, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 790-4855Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reguero Hernandez?
Dr. Hernandez is an excellent surgeon and outstanding doctor. My case ended up being more complicated than expected and had to be switched from a robotic assisted laparoscopic procedure to an open surgery while in progress. I was very fortunate to have Dr. Hernandez as my surgeon and he completed the procedure successfully. Dr. Hernandez has excellent bedside manners and takes the time necessary to make sure that his patients fully understand the options, risks and what to expect. I cannot say enough good things about him. I also found his office staff to be very professional, efficient and caring.
About Dr. Jorge Reguero Hernandez, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700029394
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Medicine
- Higher Institute Of Medical Sciences Carlos J. Finlay, Cuba
- Medical Superior Institute of Camaguey
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reguero Hernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reguero Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reguero Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reguero Hernandez works at
Dr. Reguero Hernandez has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reguero Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reguero Hernandez speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Reguero Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reguero Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reguero Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reguero Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.