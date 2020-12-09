Overview

Dr. Jorge Ravelo Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Ravelo Jr works at Jorge E Ravelo MD PA in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.