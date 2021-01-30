Overview

Dr. Jorge Rangel-Meneses, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rangel-Meneses works at Miami Beach Community Health Center, Inc. in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.