Dr. Jorge Raichman I, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (12)
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jorge Raichman I, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from U Buenos Aires and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.

Dr. Raichman I works at Behavioral Hospital Bellaire in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Behavioral Hospital Bellaire
    5314 Dashwood Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77081 (713) 600-9500
    Jorge A Raichman MD PA
    7500 Beechnut St Ste 214, Houston, TX 77074 (713) 772-6519

  HCA Houston Healthcare West

Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Chronic Pain
Opioid Withdrawal
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
Chronic Pain
Opioid Withdrawal

    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Humana Health Plan of Texas

    Sep 28, 2019
    Very intelligent and thoughtful of pt needs. He is compassionate and talks to you, not down at you.
    About Dr. Jorge Raichman I, MD

    Pain Medicine
    48 years of experience
    English
    1093740979
    Education & Certifications

    Washington U Affil Hosp
    Washington U Affil Hosp
    U Buenos Aires
    Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raichman I has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raichman I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raichman I works at Behavioral Hospital Bellaire in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Raichman I’s profile.

    Dr. Raichman I has seen patients for Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raichman I on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Raichman I. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raichman I.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raichman I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raichman I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

