Dr. Jorge Rabaza, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (242)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jorge Rabaza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, Mariners Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Rabaza works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group
    7800 SW 87th Ave Ste B210, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Baptist Health Medical Group
    6280 Sunset Dr Ste 604, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Homestead Hospital
  • Mariners Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Spider Veins
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aortic Ectasia
Atherosclerosis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Bone Cancer
Brain Injury
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carcinoma in Situ
Cholangiocarcinoma
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Hidradenitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ischemic Colitis
Lobular Carconima
Lymphedema
Mediastinal Tumors
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
Secondary Hypertension
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach Cancer
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Vulvar Cancer

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 242 ratings
Patient Ratings (242)
5 Star
(230)
4 Star
(8)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 29, 2022
Very good service
— Mar 29, 2022
About Dr. Jorge Rabaza, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1609841824
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|University of Miami School of Medicine - General Surgery
Internship
  • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
Medical Education
  • University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jorge Rabaza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rabaza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rabaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rabaza has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabaza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

242 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabaza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabaza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

