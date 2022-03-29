Overview

Dr. Jorge Rabaza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, Mariners Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Rabaza works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

