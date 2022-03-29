Dr. Jorge Rabaza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Rabaza, MD
Dr. Jorge Rabaza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, Mariners Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group7800 SW 87th Ave Ste B210, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group6280 Sunset Dr Ste 604, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
- Mariners Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Very good service
About Dr. Jorge Rabaza, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|University of Miami School of Medicine - General Surgery
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabaza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rabaza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rabaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabaza has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabaza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rabaza speaks Spanish.
242 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabaza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabaza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.