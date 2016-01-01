Dr. Jorge Quevedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quevedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Quevedo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Quevedo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Albert Lea, MN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Dr. Quevedo works at
Locations
1
Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea404 W Fountain St Unit 516, Albert Lea, MN 56007 Directions (507) 224-3034Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 224-3035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jorge Quevedo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1154300226
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quevedo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quevedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quevedo speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Quevedo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quevedo.
