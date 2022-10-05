Dr. Jorge Quel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Quel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Quel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Culver City, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California-Los Angeles
Dr. Quel works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center9808 Venice Blvd Ste 703, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 823-6766Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quel?
I’ve been coming to his office for years and I can truly recommend Dr Quel! Most knowledgeable doctor I’ve met. He took care of all my allergies! And his staff is great!
About Dr. Jorge Quel, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Spanish
- 1700915311
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Presby-St Lukes Hosp
- Columbus Chldn Hospital Ohio State University
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quel works at
Dr. Quel speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Quel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.