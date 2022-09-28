Overview

Dr. Jorge Posada, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Uaca and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Posada works at Luis Garcia-Mayol MD in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.