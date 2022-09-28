Dr. Jorge Posada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Posada, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jorge Posada, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Uaca and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Coral Gables Office747 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 605, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 445-4535
Florida Renal Center5300 W Flagler St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 443-5702
- Larkin Community Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Miriam Amaro, they are a patient of Dr. Posada, very grateful to the entire staff of the office, the attention is excellent, the Dr. takes all his time during the consultation, he asks if I have any questions about any situation, the nurse is very dedicated to the patients, the people at the desk are very attentive, they answer the phone all the time, they return your calls, they take care of you out of shift if you have any situation or question for the Dr, I recommend him 100%
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Puerto Rico
- University Hospital
- Uaca
- University of Florida
Dr. Posada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posada accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posada has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Posada speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Posada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.