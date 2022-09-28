See All Nephrologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Jorge Posada, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jorge Posada, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Uaca and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Posada works at Luis Garcia-Mayol MD in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coral Gables Office
    747 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 605, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 445-4535
  2. 2
    Florida Renal Center
    5300 W Flagler St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 443-5702

  • Larkin Community Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 28, 2022
    Miriam Amaro, they are a patient of Dr. Posada, very grateful to the entire staff of the office, the attention is excellent, the Dr. takes all his time during the consultation, he asks if I have any questions about any situation, the nurse is very dedicated to the patients, the people at the desk are very attentive, they answer the phone all the time, they return your calls, they take care of you out of shift if you have any situation or question for the Dr, I recommend him 100%
    Miriam — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Jorge Posada, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1225099195
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Puerto Rico
    • University Hospital
    • Uaca
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Posada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Posada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Posada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Posada works at Luis Garcia-Mayol MD in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Posada’s profile.

    Dr. Posada has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Posada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

