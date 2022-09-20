Overview

Dr. Jorge Perez Lopez, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from San Juan Bautista School of Medicine - Caguas, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Perez Lopez works at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipedema, Arthritis of the Elbow and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.