Dr. Jorge Perez Lopez, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Jorge Perez Lopez, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from San Juan Bautista School of Medicine - Caguas, Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Perez Lopez works at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipedema, Arthritis of the Elbow and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Halifax Health Brooks Rehabilitation - Physician Practice
    311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 120, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipedema
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis
Lipedema
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis

Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 20, 2022
    Dr Perez was professional and compassionate. He made sure I had all the needed referrals for follow up treatments. His team reached out to me by phone to make sure my transition to home was successful. They made it a point to let me know I could reach out to them at any time for any of my needs. I would highly recommend him.
    Marie Barta — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Jorge Perez Lopez, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063745131
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Transitional, Baylor College of Medicine, Physical Medicine Rehabilitation
    Internship
    • Ponce School Of Medicine, Puerto Rico
    Medical Education
    • San Juan Bautista School of Medicine - Caguas, Puerto Rico
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
