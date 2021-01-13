Dr. Pereira has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Pereira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Pereira, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2200
Gables Medical & Therapy Center836 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 204, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 441-0910
Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida I6050 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (786) 584-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jorge Pereira es un excelente Urologo,fui su paciente por una patologia maligna de la prostata y recibi trato de primera calidad tanto en su certero diagnostico como en el seguimiento de mi condicion.Puntual en sus citas medicas y una muy buena atencion,explicacion y seguimiento profesional de la enfermedad.El staff es muy amable.Gracias a todos por su excelente atencion.
About Dr. Jorge Pereira, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1962701599
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pereira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pereira has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pereira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pereira. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pereira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pereira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pereira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.