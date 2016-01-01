Overview

Dr. Jorge Pastoriza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Pastoriza works at Sunset Cardiology, PL in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.