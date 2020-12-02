Dr. Jorge Otoya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Otoya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Otoya, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from San Marcos University Lima Peru and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Otoya works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud737 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 305-8704
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing doctor. He takes care of my health very well, and always listens to my concerns. A trustworthy and knowledgeable professional.
About Dr. Jorge Otoya, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1558339796
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital
- St Francis Hospital
- New Hanover Memorial Hospital
- San Marcos University Lima Peru
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otoya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otoya accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otoya speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Otoya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otoya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.