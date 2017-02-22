Overview

Dr. Jorge Ortiz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.



Dr. Ortiz works at Jorge L Ortiz MD in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.