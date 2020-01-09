Dr. Jorge Ortega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Ortega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Ortega, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Management, Pneumonia and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 198 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 267-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
dr.ortega is great.the wait once you arrive is not long in comparison to others.he's also very thoughtful and explains the health problem,sells nothing.his staff is very caring and I will see him a couple more times.
About Dr. Jorge Ortega, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508852674
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
