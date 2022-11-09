Dr. Jorge Orbay-Cerrato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orbay-Cerrato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Orbay-Cerrato, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Orbay-Cerrato, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
The Hand Institute8905 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 667-8686Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always first class and profesional treatment
About Dr. Jorge Orbay-Cerrato, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship in Hand and Microsurgery University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Hospital Joint Dis Orth Institute
- Internship General Surgery University Hospital, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
- University of Puerto Rico, School of Medicine
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orbay-Cerrato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orbay-Cerrato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orbay-Cerrato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orbay-Cerrato has seen patients for De Quervain's Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orbay-Cerrato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orbay-Cerrato speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Orbay-Cerrato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orbay-Cerrato.
