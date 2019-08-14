See All Podiatric Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Jorge Nasr, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jorge Nasr, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry Univ and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Nasr works at Marichal & Prieto, MD, PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Limb Pain and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jorge Nasr DPM
    11760 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 220-3636
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Limb Pain
Fungal Nail Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 14, 2019
    Dr. Nasar is an excellent doctor. He is very professional and knowledgeable. I I would highly recommend him! His office staff is so helpful and they get back to you right away.
    Alicia Pulido — Aug 14, 2019
    About Dr. Jorge Nasr, DPM

    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    33 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1417967886
    Education & Certifications

    University Medical Center
    Barry Univ
    University of Miami
    Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Nasr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nasr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nasr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nasr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nasr works at Marichal & Prieto, MD, PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nasr’s profile.

    Dr. Nasr has seen patients for Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Limb Pain and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

