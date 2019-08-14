Overview

Dr. Jorge Nasr, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry Univ and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Nasr works at Marichal & Prieto, MD, PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Limb Pain and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.