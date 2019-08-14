Dr. Jorge Nasr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Nasr, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Nasr, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry Univ and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Nasr works at
Locations
Jorge Nasr DPM11760 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 220-3636Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nasar is an excellent doctor. He is very professional and knowledgeable. I I would highly recommend him! His office staff is so helpful and they get back to you right away.
About Dr. Jorge Nasr, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Medical Center
- Barry Univ
- University of Miami
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
